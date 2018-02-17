How to Choose a Construction Company in Nigeria

The construction business is almost always booming, with more than 100 billion dollars-worth of work going on at any time internationally.

Having professionals build a structure for you is usually the best option but choosing the best construction company isn’t always easy. With so many choices, it can be difficult to find the perfect match for your project.

However, with a little insight, it’s much easier to locate and hire the right team of expert contractors.

The Top 6 Tips for Choosing a Construction Company

There’s a lot of construction companies in Nigeria, so be sure you know what you’re looking for prior to hiring anybody to do the work:

1. Ask for Examples

It’s common for construction companies to show work samples or to come out to give bids and estimates. A company which refuses to do so should raise lots of red flags. Make sure the estimates are clear and detailed as well, so there aren’t any surprises once the work begins.

2. Establish a Good Line of Communication

If the construction company you choose has trouble communicating with you and/or other clients in a timely manner, it may be best to pick someone else for the job. Phone calls, emails, and on-site visits are part for the course and should be expected throughout the entire project.

3. Check on Their Workload

Construction companies that are popular are often overloaded with projects which make them slow to complete work. However, that’s not always the case. Double check the company’s workload to make sure they have adequate time to handle your desires and demands.

4. Make Sure They Have Insurance

Although most reputable construction companies work diligently to maintain safe and secure working conditions, accidents are prone to happen. Be sure the company you choose and the employees therein are covered by a general liability and/or worker’s compensation insurance just to be on the safe side.

5. Be Clear about Your Expectations

Each construction project is unique in a variety of ways, so be clear about your expectations so you can determine whether the specifics of your project are feasible for the company.

Additionally, it’s always a good idea to see some other projects of the contractor, to see the quality and speed. Use your best judgment when reviewing other projects, and don’t let the company make excuses for their failures.

6. Ensure the Deal Can is Put in Writing

Some construction companies won’t even start a project until a working contract is written up, while other companies don’t mind beginning without one.

However, it’s not always a good idea to hire a contractor that isn’t thorough in that manner. Written contracts help keep everyone on the same page, not to mention they protect all parties from discrepancy.

7. Change companies if needed

Whenever economies grow, real estate and construction is the booming sector. Nigeria is expected to grow in 2018 and there should be many options for your building project, so don’t be afraid to change the contractors at any moment.

Nigeria has internet catalogs and business directories, like AfricaLinked and they usually have special sections showing all the companies in a specific niche.